CHARLESTON REMOTE MAIL CENTER

Logistics Specialist Second Class Christopher Lowe uses a scanner to scan U.S. Customs forms of mail coming from Guantanamo Bay Cuba. All mail entering the U.S. has to be scanned upon its first point of entry. This data is then uploaded into the Military Postal Service Agency's Automated Military Postal System.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6800382
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-MI079-029
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
