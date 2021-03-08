Logistics Specialist Second Class Christopher Lowe uses a scanner to scan U.S. Customs forms of mail coming from Guantanamo Bay Cuba. All mail entering the U.S. has to be scanned upon its first point of entry. This data is then uploaded into the Military Postal Service Agency's Automated Military Postal System.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6800382 VIRIN: 210803-N-MI079-029 Resolution: 756x1008 Size: 150.28 KB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CHARLESTON REMOTE MAIL CENTER [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.