NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Wraps Up Response to Lengthy Runway Closure

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center recently wrapped up a remote operation at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. to support continuous mail service to its customers during a lengthy runway closure.

Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk, one of the busiest runways in the Department of Defense shut down operations March 1 for much needed repairs and updated technology. According to Director of Postal Operations Tom Wilson the closure’s impact was huge, particularly to mail services to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s outside the continental United States (OCONUS) and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (GTMO) customers.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk immediately responded with a detailed logistical support plan and sent a team of Chief Logistics Specialist Carlos Bright and Logistics Specialist Second Class Christopher Lowe to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina to liaison with the 437th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) to establish a remote base operation to support both GTMO and OCONUS Navy sites for both ordinary and Registered Mail.

NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville augmented this core team with additional Sailors during the shutdown including Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Fuels Third Class Dalton Voorhees, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Fuels Third Class Marcus Wood, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Fuels Third Class Marquis Demetre Buckley and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Launch/Recovery Second Class Christopher Arnold.

Wilson explained mail going to and from personnel stationed at Guantanamo Bay is transported via military air assets. This mail is for Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, civilians and contractors and acts as the conduit to normalcy with the United States. Deployed personnel order items from online retailers, receive care packages from home and take care of their official and personal correspondence all through the mail.

“NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center takes great pride in providing the best possible service to those assigned to GTMO,” Wilson added.

The runway closure also had a major impact on the global transportation of mail. Registered mail is transported by Military Air to OCONUS Navy locations in Rota, Spain, Sigonella and Naples, Italy, Souda Bay, Greece, Bahrain and Djibouti. This mail is typically classified, high-dollar, or sensitive in nature, including Navy rating examinations to and from Pensacola. Both Bright and Lowe worked alongside their 437th APS counterparts and the local office of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to account for all mail brought to them by the USPS or from the flights originating from Cuba or overseas.

“They worked quickly to establish a base operation where the mail was staged and safeguarded awaiting its ultimate destination via aircraft or truck,” said Wilson. “They also worked closely with the 437th APS Special Handling Unit to ensure all accountable Registered Mail was documented and safeguarded between flights to and from both GTMO and OCONUS locations.”

He added they immediately began manifesting mail for various flights and moved mail from USPS to tri-walls to accommodate aircraft load outs.

“Communication was critical,” said Wilson. “They communicated daily with NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center to ensure a continuation of operations and with the local USPS representative to ensure mail was uninterrupted and flowing smoothly.”

Shifting the postal logistics routing operations back to Norfolk required meticulous planning and coordination to avoid disruption in service, including ensuring USPS in both Chicago and New York began shifting routes for FPO addressed mail to Guantanamo Bay Cuba, OCONUS Shore hubs and forward deployed U.S. Navy ships.

“After a nearly six-month operation at Joint Base Charleston, the Chambers Field runway was reopened in July,” said Wilson. "I’m very proud to say the team successfully handled more than 550,000 lbs. of mail during the closure.”