    CHARLESTON REMOTE MAIL CENTER [Image 1 of 2]

    CHARLESTON REMOTE MAIL CENTER

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Chief Logistics Specialist Carlos Bright tracks ships and OCONUS customers flight destination schedules and tracks updated mail routing information for this mail. He also uses the laptop to keep up to date on all communications between Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center.

