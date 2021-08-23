Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 3 of 5]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KUWAIT

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force officer assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and a Kuwait army officer have a discussion prior to the first C-17 flight transporting Afghan’s to safety in Kuwait at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.

    Although the operation is State Department-led, the Department of Defense has been tasked with assisting with providing transportation, security, logistics and medical support for Special Immigration Visa holders to various locations, where they will go through a rigorous paperwork process prior to arriving at their final destination.

    To date, Department of Defense personnel have assisted in bringing more than 28,000 Afghans to safety. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason).

