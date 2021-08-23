Afghanistan Evacuation

Two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing walk towards the first C-17 flight transporting Afghan’s to safety in Kuwait at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.



Although the operation is State Department-led, the Department of Defense has been tasked with assisting with providing transportation, security, logistics and medical support for Special Immigration Visa holders to various locations, where they will go through a rigorous paperwork process prior to arriving at their final destination.



To date, Department of Defense personnel have assisted in bringing more than 28,000 Afghans to safety. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason).

