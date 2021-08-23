Afghanistan Evacuation

A pair of Afghan siblings walks toward a medical screening station while in-processing at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.



Although the operation is State Department-led, the Department of Defense has been tasked with assisting with providing transportation, security, logistics and medical support for Special Immigration Visa holders to various locations, where they will go through a rigorous paperwork process prior to arriving at their final destination.



To date, Department of Defense personnel have assisted in bringing more than 28,000 Afghans to safety. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason).

