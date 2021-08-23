Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Naval Special Warfare Command [Image 5 of 5]

    CNO Visits Naval Special Warfare Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    210823-N-0N900-15 CORONADO, Calif. (August 23, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday talks with Naval Special Warfare Group One physical therapists about the human performance resources available to Naval Special Warfare personnel during his visit to Naval Special Warfare Command and the San Diego region today. During the visit, Gilday spent time with NSW personnel to discuss assessing and selecting leaders with character, cognitive and leadership attributes, strengthening the NSW force and their families, and integrating NSW with the Fleet. Naval Special Warfare is the Nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for Naval and Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tobias Levene)

    SEAL
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    NSWG1

