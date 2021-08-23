210823-N-0N900-09 CORONADO, Calif. (August 23, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday talks with the Director of Human Performance for Naval Special Warfare Group 1, Patrick Borkowski, on human performance training center resources available to Naval Special Warfare personnel during his visit to Naval Special Warfare Command and the San Diego region today. During the visit, Gilday spent time with NSW personnel to discuss assessing and selecting leaders with character, cognitive and leadership attributes, strengthening the NSW force and their families, and integrating NSW with the Fleet. Naval Special Warfare is the Nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for Naval and Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tobias Levene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 23:37 Photo ID: 6799537 VIRIN: 210823-N-N0900-0009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 17.76 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits Naval Special Warfare Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.