An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, and a Customs and Border Patrol helicopter aircrew from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, conduct post search and rescue maintenance checks after flights over Haiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6799471
|VIRIN:
|210823-G-ZP826-470
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, CBP conduct post Search and rescue maintenance checks [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT