An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, and a Customs and Border Patrol helicopter aircrew from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, conduct post search and rescue maintenance checks after flights over Haiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:28 Photo ID: 6799471 VIRIN: 210823-G-ZP826-470 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.36 MB Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, CBP conduct post Search and rescue maintenance checks [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.