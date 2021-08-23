Petty Officer Jacob Miller, a Health Specialist from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, assists a U.S. Army helicopter aircrew in a medevac In Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is working closely with DOD partners to medevac Haitian citizens to higher levels of care following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:28 Photo ID: 6799458 VIRIN: 210823-G-ZP826-503 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.55 MB Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard assists Army in medevac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.