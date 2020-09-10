Petty Officer Jacob Miller, a Health Specialist from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, assists a U.S. Army helicopter aircrew in a medevac In Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is working closely with DOD partners to medevac Haitian citizens to higher levels of care following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6799459
|VIRIN:
|201009-G-ZP826-623
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assists army in Medevac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
