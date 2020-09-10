Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists army in Medevac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard assists army in Medevac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    10.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer Jacob Miller, a Health Specialist from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, assists a U.S. Army helicopter aircrew in a medevac In Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is working closely with DOD partners to medevac Haitian citizens to higher levels of care following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released.)

    This work, Coast Guard assists army in Medevac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

