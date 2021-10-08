SEATTLE, Wash.(Aug. 10, 2021) Cmdr. John Hiltz, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest (left), Future Sailor Mackenzie Campbell, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Campbell pose for a photo after Future Sailor Campbell's swearing-in ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Station Seattle. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCS) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:45 Photo ID: 6799317 VIRIN: 210810-N-IW288-0023 Resolution: 6041x4032 Size: 2.15 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Pacific Northwest Future Sailor Follows Father's Footsteps [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jessica Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.