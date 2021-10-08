Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Future Sailor Follows Father's Footsteps [Image 3 of 3]

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Future Sailor Follows Father's Footsteps

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    SEATTLE, Wash.(Aug. 10, 2021) Cmdr. John Hiltz, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest (left), Future Sailor Mackenzie Campbell, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Campbell pose for a photo after Future Sailor Campbell's swearing-in ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Station Seattle. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCS) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6799317
    VIRIN: 210810-N-IW288-0023
    Resolution: 6041x4032
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pacific Northwest Future Sailor Follows Father's Footsteps [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jessica Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Future Sailor
    Forged By the Sea
    NTAG Pacific Northwest

