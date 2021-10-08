Father, Daughter Navy Corpsman Duo 

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas | SEATTLE, Wash.(Aug. 10, 2021) Cmdr. John Hiltz, commanding officer of Navy Talent...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas | SEATTLE, Wash.(Aug. 10, 2021) Cmdr. John Hiltz, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest (left), Future Sailor Mackenzie Campbell, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Campbell pose for a photo after Future Sailor Campbell's swearing-in ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Station Seattle. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCS) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas/Released) see less | View Image Page

When MacKenzie Campbell was trying to decide what the next chapter of life would be upon her graduation from North Mason High School in Belfair, Washington, she wasn't quite sure which direction she wanted to go.



However, what she was certain of was that she was interested in healthcare, wanted a challenge, needed to get out of her comfort zone, and wanted to be successful. That's when she realized that the answer had been right in front of her the entire time. She decided to follow in her parent's footsteps and join the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman.



Future Sailor Mackenzie Campbell's father, Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Campbell, has served in the Navy for 21 years and is currently assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest. Her mother, Natalie Pace, joined the Navy one month after September 11, 2001 and served honorably as a Hospital Corpsman until August 2006.



"The Navy was the best option for me with everything that I wanted to accomplish," said Future Sailor Campbell. "Growing up, I saw first-hand what the Navy could do and how well the Navy treated my parents. I wanted to be successful in that way too."



As a Hospital Corpsman, Future Sailor Campbell will assist health care professionals in providing medical care to Navy personnel and their families. They may function as clinical or specialty technicians, medical administrative personnel and healthcare providers at medical treatment facilities.



"I am really excited about becoming a Hospital Corpsman," said Mackenzie. "My parents loved being Hospital Corpsmen, so I feel like I will really connect with this job. The Navy will give me an opportunity to explore the medical field and learn what my passion is and what direction I want to take in the future."



Chief Campbell says he is incredibly proud and looks forward to serving with his daughter and welcoming her into the Navy and Corpsman community.



"I'm excited for her because she is starting her own new path, said Chief Campbell. ”She had the option to do whatever she wanted after high school, and she chose to follow in our footsteps. She has always been the type of person that wants to help people. I think she definitely picked the right field for that."



Cmdr. John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, administered the Oath of Enlistment to Future Sailor Campbell at the special request of Chief Campbell.



"I have served with Cmdr. Hiltz for almost a year now, and I wanted MacKenzie's swearing-in ceremony to be something special that she would never forget, and our Skipper certainly came through on that," Said Chief Campbell. "Watching Cmdr. Hiltz swear-in MacKenzie was very inspirational and I was grateful that he took the time out of the day to come over and do that for my daughter!"



Future Sailor Campbell departed for basic training at Recruit Training Command on August 10. Upon graduating from basic training, she will attend Hospital Corpsman "A" school in San Antonio, Texas.