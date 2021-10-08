NTAG Pacific Northwest Commanding Officer Administers the Oath of Enlistment

SEATTLE, Wash.(Aug. 10, 2021) Cmdr. John Hiltz, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest, administers the oath of enlistment to Future Sailor MacKenzie Campbell during a ceremony at Military Entrance Processing Station Seattle. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCS) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas/Released)

