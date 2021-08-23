Brig. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, first commander of the newly-activated Space Training and Readiness Command, receives his first salute as commander from space delta commanders and senior enlisted advisors during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:30
|Photo ID:
|6799300
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-RR403-0006
|Resolution:
|5366x3577
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
