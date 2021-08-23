Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    STARCOM Activation Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Brig. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, first commander of the newly-activated Space Training and Readiness Command, receives his first salute as commander from space delta commanders and senior enlisted advisors during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM’s five goals are: build the U.S. Space Force training enterprise, develop a domain-focused education enterprise, develop space doctrine and tactics, build the test and range infrastructure, and develop and reinforce Space Force culture. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:30
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Field Command Activation

