    STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    STARCOM Activation Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond shares his vision for the Space Training and Readiness Command, U.S. Space Force’s third and final field command during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM will enhance joint lethality by developing combat-ready space forces and space capabilities necessary to protect access to and freedom to maneuver in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:29
    Photo ID: 6799296
    VIRIN: 210823-F-RR403-0001
    Resolution: 5543x3695
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Field Command Activation

