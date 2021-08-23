STARCOM Activation Ceremony

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond shares his vision for the Space Training and Readiness Command, U.S. Space Force’s third and final field command during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM will enhance joint lethality by developing combat-ready space forces and space capabilities necessary to protect access to and freedom to maneuver in the space domain. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
