Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond establishes Space Training and Readiness Command, the U.S. Space Force's third and final field command, during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM is charged with preparing Guardians to prevail in competition and conflict through innovative education, training, doctrine, and integrated test. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:30
|Photo ID:
|6799298
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-RR403-0003
|Resolution:
|2722x3403
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
