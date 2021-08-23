Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond establishes Space Training and Readiness Command, the U.S. Space Force's third and final field command, during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 23, 2021. STARCOM is charged with preparing Guardians to prevail in competition and conflict through innovative education, training, doctrine, and integrated test. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:30 Photo ID: 6799298 VIRIN: 210823-F-RR403-0003 Resolution: 2722x3403 Size: 1.78 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARCOM Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.