USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations

“Winds Aloft”, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band woodwind quintet, performs a musical piece during a live broadcast for Ukraina24 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The group played a klezmer style piece, ”Freylehk” by Gene Kavadlo, with a traditional Ukrainian folk song twist, as well as “I Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

