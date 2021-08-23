“Winds Aloft”, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band woodwind quintet, performs a musical piece during a live broadcast for Ukraina24 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The group played a klezmer style piece, ”Freylehk” by Gene Kavadlo, with a traditional Ukrainian folk song twist, as well as “I Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 13:35
|Photo ID:
|6798734
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-ZB805-0199
|Resolution:
|4148x2765
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT