USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Owen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band hornist, warms up before a live performance on two local news stations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. Staff Sgt. Owen played with four other members of “Winds Aloft”, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band woodwind quintet, during their rooftop performance for television stations Ukraina24 and Ukraina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

