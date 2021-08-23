Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations [Image 1 of 4]

    USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Owen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band hornist, warms up before a live performance on two local news stations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. Staff Sgt. Owen played with four other members of “Winds Aloft”, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band woodwind quintet, during their rooftop performance for television stations Ukraina24 and Ukraina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Location: KYIV, UA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE Band
    Ukraine
    Ukraine Independence Day
    Partnership Strong
    SlavaUkraini
    Ukraine30

