U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina M. Moore Urrutia, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, is interviewed by local news station Ukraina24 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The USAFE Band also had a quintet ensemble perform two live songs during the morning broadcast, a klezmer style piece, ”Freylehk” by Gene Kavadlo, with a traditional Ukrainian folk song twist, as well as “I Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 13:35 Photo ID: 6798735 VIRIN: 210823-F-ZB805-0205 Resolution: 4002x2668 Size: 3.94 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band performs on Kyiv local news stations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.