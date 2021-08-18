Members of the Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department reset equipment after a training exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2021. During the exercise, a live aircraft fire was simulated for the firefighters to extinguish. This simulation exercised the mission readiness and capabilities of the team and their partnering stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:32 Photo ID: 6798595 VIRIN: 210818-F-MQ455-1013 Resolution: 5292x3521 Size: 2.03 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.