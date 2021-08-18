The Kirtland Air Force Base and Ruidoso Fire Departments partnered together during a training exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2021. The two-day exercise allowed them to practice mission capabilities for an aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 12:31
|Photo ID:
|6798591
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-MQ455-1009
|Resolution:
|4207x2799
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS
