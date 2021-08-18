Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland Air Force Base and Ruidoso Fire Departments partnered together during a training exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2021. The two-day exercise allowed them to practice mission capabilities for an aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:31
    Photo ID: 6798591
    VIRIN: 210818-F-MQ455-1009
    Resolution: 4207x2799
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise
    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirPower
    Firefighters
    KAFB
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT