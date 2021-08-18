Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department participate in a live fire training exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2021. During the exercise, a live aircraft fire was simulated for the firefighters to extinguish. This simulation exercised the mission readiness and capabilities of the team and their partnering stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:31
    Photo ID: 6798593
    VIRIN: 210818-F-MQ455-1012
    Resolution: 4260x2834
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB Fire Department conducts multi-agency live fire training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

