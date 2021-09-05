Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do! [Image 30 of 30]

    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!

    KUWAIT

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks-Taylor 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Chris Carney, platoon leader, Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, OIC for small arms and gunnery training at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 1, 2021. Live fire training provides hands-on experience critical to support national security objectives and ensure a high military readiness state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6798300
    VIRIN: 210509-Z-CL258-1049
    Resolution: 2048x1255
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do! [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Chris Marks-Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weapons qualification
    Udairi Range Complex
    Task Force Iron Valor
    D Co 3-172 Infantry-MTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT