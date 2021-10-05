Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, qualify weapons at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 1, 2021. Small arms and gunnery training is vital, ensuring Soldiers are proficient with force protection measures in response to aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 08:40
|Photo ID:
|6798299
|VIRIN:
|210510-Z-CL258-1490
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do! [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Chris Marks-Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT