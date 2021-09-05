Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do! [Image 26 of 30]

    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!

    KUWAIT

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks-Taylor 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Clodgo, mechanic, Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, is the Ammo Point NCO at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. Clodgo is responsible for the breakdown, safety, and issue of all ammunition used by the firing unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6798295
    VIRIN: 210509-Z-CL258-1293
    Resolution: 2048x1408
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do! [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Chris Marks-Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!
    There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weapons qualification
    Udairi Range Complex
    Task Force Iron Valor
    D Co 3-172 Infantry-MTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT