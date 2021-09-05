U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Clodgo, mechanic, Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, is the Ammo Point NCO at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. Clodgo is responsible for the breakdown, safety, and issue of all ammunition used by the firing unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 08:40
|Photo ID:
|6798295
|VIRIN:
|210509-Z-CL258-1293
|Resolution:
|2048x1408
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do! [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Chris Marks-Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT