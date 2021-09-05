There's nothing D Co 3/172 Infantry-MTN security force can't do!

U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Clodgo, mechanic, Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, is the Ammo Point NCO at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. Clodgo is responsible for the breakdown, safety, and issue of all ammunition used by the firing unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

