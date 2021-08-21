NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

210821-N-OX321-1012 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 21, 2021) A hospital corpsman, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, briefs Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, Rear Adm. Scott Gray, on COVID-19 mitigation efforts onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella for support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

