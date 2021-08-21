Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees [Image 9 of 14]

    NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210821-N-OX321-1012 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 21, 2021) A Seabee, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella Public Works Department, moves cement blocks for the installation of dividers in a hangar to create a multi-operation space onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella for support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6798130
    VIRIN: 210821-N-OX321-1108
    Resolution: 3867x5414
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    #AfghanEvacuation
    #EUCOMAfgEvac

