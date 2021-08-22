EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Civil Engineering Group and the 86th Operations Support Squadron construct a tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. Members from the 86th CEG and 86th OSS have constructed temporary housing for evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

