Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Mitchell Johnson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron tactical cyber operator, raises a public announcement system at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. The system is used to make announcements during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 05:02
    Photo ID: 6798088
    VIRIN: 210822-F-FN350-2014
    Resolution: 5113x4890
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations
    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations
    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAFgEVac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT