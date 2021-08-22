U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Mitchell Johnson, 1st Combat Communications Squadron tactical cyber operator, raises a public announcement system at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. The system is used to make announcements during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 05:02
|Photo ID:
|6798088
|VIRIN:
|210822-F-FN350-2014
|Resolution:
|5113x4890
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT