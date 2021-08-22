EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Koby Williams, 86th Operations Support Squadron joint airdrop inspector, unrolls a tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. The tents are used to temporarily house evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
