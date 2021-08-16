Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Blevins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210816-N-CE120-1004 KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Marshall Islands (Aug. 16, 2021) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Hayden Dancer (left) and Ensign Trygve McCrea, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, pick up trash at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. The U.S. Navy Seabees picked up trash along the beach, edged the volleyball court, and raked the grass in the playground during the cleanup. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 21:50
    Photo ID: 6797719
    VIRIN: 210816-N-CE120-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

