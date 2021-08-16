U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

210816-N-CE120-1004 KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Marshall Islands (Aug. 16, 2021) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Hayden Dancer (left) and Ensign Trygve McCrea, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, pick up trash at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. The U.S. Navy Seabees picked up trash along the beach, edged the volleyball court, and raked the grass in the playground during the cleanup. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

