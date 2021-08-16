Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Blevins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210816-N-CE120-1001 KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Marshall Islands (Aug. 16, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 clean and landscape a local playground at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 21:50
    Photo ID: 6797716
    VIRIN: 210816-N-CE120-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Brandon Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT