U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 volunteer in Marshall Islands

210816-N-CE120-1003 KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Marshall Islands (Aug. 16, 2021) Ensign Trygve McCrea, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, cleans and landscapes a local playground and volleyball court at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brandon Blevins/Released)

Date Taken: 08.16.2021
Location: KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MH