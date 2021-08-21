210821-M-AU949-0117 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command escorts a family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6797467
|VIRIN:
|210821-M-AU949-0117
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT