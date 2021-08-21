Afghanistan Evacuation

210821-M-AU949-0106 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) U.S. Navy medical surgeon with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) talks to an interpreter as he provides medical assistance to a family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

