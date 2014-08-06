Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 5 of 5]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    06.08.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    210821-M-JU875-1167 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division provide security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2014
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6797468
    VIRIN: 210821-M-JU875-1167
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT