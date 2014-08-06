Afghanistan Evacuation

210821-M-JU875-1167 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division provide security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

