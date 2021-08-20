210820-N-KY668-1026

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Aug. 20, 2021) – Sailors man their stations on the fo’c’sle during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Aug. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 13:00 Photo ID: 6797420 VIRIN: 210820-N-KY668-1026 Resolution: 6604x4008 Size: 2.08 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailors Man Their Stations During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.