    USS Billings Sailor Mans His Station During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Billings Sailor Mans His Station During Sea and Anchor Detail

    PUERTO RICO

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210820-N-KY668-1030 
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Aug. 20, 2021) – Fire Controlman 1st Class Adam Lemons mans his station in the pilothouse during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Aug. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6797421
    VIRIN: 210820-N-KY668-1030
    Resolution: 4963x3677
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailor Mans His Station During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

