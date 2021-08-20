USS Billings Sailor Mans His Station During Sea and Anchor Detail

210820-N-KY668-1030

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Aug. 20, 2021) – Fire Controlman 1st Class Adam Lemons mans his station in the pilothouse during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Aug. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

