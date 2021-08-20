USS Billings Sailor Heaves Around a Line During Sea and Anchor Detail

210820-N-KY668-1018

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (Aug. 20, 2021) – Mineman Seaman Brenden Williams heaves around a line during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Aug. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

