Pfc. Arturo Yanes, a human resources specialist assigned to 247th Composite Supply Company, 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, place a seal on chest wound on a manikin while during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 19-23, 2021. During the course Soldiers learned how to treat a casualty, prevent additional injuries while being able to complete the mission. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 07:59
|Photo ID:
|6797297
|VIRIN:
|210720-A-AG202-497
|Resolution:
|1279x1919
|Size:
|375.58 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care course [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
