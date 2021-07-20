U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care course

Pfc. Arturo Yanes, a human resources specialist assigned to 247th Composite Supply Company, 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, place a seal on chest wound on a manikin while during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 19-23, 2021. During the course Soldiers learned how to treat a casualty, prevent additional injuries while being able to complete the mission. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

