    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Tristan Smith, an ammunition specialist assigned to 247th Composite Supply Company, 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, conducts the head tilt/chin lift method of clearing a casualty’s airway on a manikin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 19-23, 2021. During the course Soldiers learned how to treat a casualty, prevent additional injuries while being able to complete the mission. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6797295
    VIRIN: 210720-A-AG202-081
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 909.14 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care course [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

