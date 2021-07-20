Spc. Jonathan Hoppe, an ammunition specialist assigned to 221st Ordnance Company, 541st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, practices proper insertion and removal of a nasopharyngeal airway (NPA) tube on Spc. Nehemiah Welton, an ammunition stock control and accounting specialist, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 19-23, 2021. During the course Soldiers learned how to treat a casualty, prevent additional injuries while being able to complete the mission. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 07:58
|Photo ID:
|6797296
|VIRIN:
|210720-A-AG202-278
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|976.25 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care course [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT