VBAT Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carry a VBAT Unmanned Aerial System out of the hangar bay during pre-flight procedures aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 17. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

