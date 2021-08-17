VBAT Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) An unmanned aerial vehicle operator supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), inspects a VBAT Unmanned Aerial System during pre-flight checks aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 17. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

