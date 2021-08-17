VBAT Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), attach the wings of a VBAT Unmanned Aerial System during pre-flight assembly aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 17. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN