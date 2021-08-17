Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VBAT Flight Operations

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), attach the wings of a VBAT Unmanned Aerial System during pre-flight assembly aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 17. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    11th MEU
    UAV
    Flight
    Drone
    VTOL
    VBAT

