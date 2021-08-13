Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enniburr Residents Receive USAG-KA, RMI Liaison Office Furniture Donation [Image 2 of 2]

    Enniburr Residents Receive USAG-KA, RMI Liaison Office Furniture Donation

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.13.2021

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    A logistics employee examines furniture donated to Enniburr from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll during a recent moving operation. The donation of was a joint effort coordinated by the offices of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Liaison and USAG-KA Host Nation Activities. (Courtesy photo by Hilary Hosia)

    Enniburr Residents Receive USAG-KA, RMI Liaison Office Furniture Donation

