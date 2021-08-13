Enniburr Residents Receive USAG-KA, RMI Liaison Office Furniture Donation

Courtesy Photo | A logistics employee examines furniture donated to Enniburr from U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A logistics employee examines furniture donated to Enniburr from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll during a recent moving operation. The donation of was a joint effort coordinated by the offices of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Liaison and USAG-KA Host Nation Activities. (Courtesy photo by Hilary Hosia) see less | View Image Page

In the culmination of months of preparation, secondhand furniture from Kwajalein’s homes has been repurposed on Enniburr.



Tables, dressers, shelving and other items were transported to the island from Roi-Namur earlier this month in a delivery joint-coordinated by the offices of the USAG-KA Host Nation Activities and RMI Liaison office.



Purchased over the years with contract funding, the sturdy hardwood pieces have been utilized in both Army Family Housing and garrison bachelor quarters facilities. The shipment also includes furniture for children, adults, bedrooms and living rooms.



The donation is the second phase in an upcycling of Kwajalein furniture following the arrival of additional furniture inventory on the garrison. Items from an earlier shipment were utilized in renovated spaces at the Roi Spartan Transient Housing Facility this spring. Suitable items from this initial, large shipment were earmarked for donation to Enniburr’s population.



The donated furniture will provide new possibilities for storage, comfort and convenience in its new homes.



Completed last week, the donation fulfills a desire expressed by former USAG-KA Commander Col. Jeremy Bartel during a June RMI workforce town hall: to ensure the garrison’s sizeable secondhand furniture inventory might be made accessible to members of the Marshallese workforce.