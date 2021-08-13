Logistics personnel prepare to deliver furniture donated from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein to Enniburr in a recent joint effort coordinated by the offices of the USAG-KA Republic of the Marshall Islands Liaison and Host Nation Activities. (Courtesy photo by Hilary Hosia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6797152 VIRIN: 210812-A-RI322-1004 Resolution: 2100x1575 Size: 4.33 MB Location: MH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enniburr Residents Receive USAG-KA, RMI Liaison Office Furniture Donation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.