USS Arlington Medical Staff Conduct Ultrasound Training

210820-N-MD802-1136 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2021) Lt. Cmdr, Stacy Coulthard, a surgeon assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 2, conducts ultrasound training to practice assessing traumatic injuries aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 20, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

